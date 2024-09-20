Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24 (Final Video)

    KOROR, PALAU

    09.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Daniel Childs, Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud and Cpl. Brandon Marrero

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conducted exercise Koa Moana 24 across the Republic of Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea, from June to September 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force worked to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. Exercises like Koa Moana administer 1st MLG to tackle complex challenges by fostering collaboration among bold thinkers and employing creative methods to optimize prepositioning, enhance sustainment and distribution networks, and bolster readiness in distributed environments such as Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Childs, Cpl. Brandon Marrero, and Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 00:44
    This work, Koa Moana 24 (Final Video), by Cpl Daniel Childs, LCpl Hannah Hollerud and Cpl Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Koa Moana, Koa Moana 24, I MEF, 1st MLG, IMEFSummerSeries, Marine Corps

