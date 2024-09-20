Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Installation West hosts Relief and Appointment and Change of Command

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Fausto H. Cabrera relinquished the responsibility of command senior enlisted leader for Marine Corps Installations West to Sgt. Maj. Sherri N. Cook at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024. The ceremony represents the transfer of authority and accountability from the outgoing command senior enlisted leader to the incoming command senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez, Jonathan Sherchand, and Adrian Estrada)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 19:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937477
    VIRIN: 240920-M-ML702-1001
    Filename: DOD_110577267
    Length: 00:28:18
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    USMC, Ceremony, Future, MCB Camp Pendleton, Legacy, Tradition, Change

