Marine Corps Installation West hosts Relief and Appointment and Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Fausto H. Cabrera relinquished the responsibility of command senior enlisted leader for Marine Corps Installations West to Sgt. Maj. Sherri N. Cook at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024. The ceremony represents the transfer of authority and accountability from the outgoing command senior enlisted leader to the incoming command senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez, Jonathan Sherchand, and Adrian Estrada)