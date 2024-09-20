Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion - Departure Ceremony

    TIFTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christophe Chin 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Tifton-based Headquarters Company of the 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion held a departure ceremony Sept. 20, 2024, as the unit prepares for an upcoming mobilization to the U.S. Army European Command area of responsibility. Their mission will be to provide sustainment command and control and support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Christophe Chin)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 18:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937472
    VIRIN: 240920-A-GT046-2797
    Filename: DOD_110577037
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: TIFTON, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: TIFTON, GEORGIA, US

    ceremony
    departure
    Georgia Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Deployment
    U.S. National Guard

