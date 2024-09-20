PCU John F. Kennedy Change of Command

The aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) change of command ceremony was held aboard the ship, where Capt. Colin Day was relieved by Capt. Doug Langenberg as commanding officer.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 17:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937466
|VIRIN:
|240920-N-RG587-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110576881
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
