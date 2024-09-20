Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti, Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius, Senior Airman Matthew Gunn, Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin, Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado and Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard video shows footage from the last few years of the 1-230th Assault Helicopter battalion and the 118th Wing in Nashville, Tenn. The video was made to showcase the skills and missions of the Berry Field base and its potential effect on the Smyrna economy. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius, Master Sgt. Mark Thompson (ret), Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti, Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado, Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin, Senior Airman Matthew Gunn, Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens and Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 16:35
    Location: TENNESSEE, US

    This work, Welcome to Berry Field, by TSgt Anthony Agosti, MSgt Jeremy Cornelius, SrA Matthew Gunn, SSgt Yonette Martin, SSgt Roberto Mercado and SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

