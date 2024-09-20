Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    163d Security Forces Squadron Enhances Readiness with M320A1 Training at Edwards Air Force Base, California

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    163d Attack Wing   

    Precision. Power. Readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 15:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937436
    VIRIN: 240503-Z-IN381-4406
    Filename: DOD_110576292
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 163d Security Forces Squadron Enhances Readiness with M320A1 Training at Edwards Air Force Base, California, by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AlwaysReady #M320A1 #163dAttackWing #SecurityForcesSquadron #EdwardsAirForceBase

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download