U.S. Air Force Airmen discuss the importance of Hispanic Americans and their contributions to our country during National Hispanic Heritage Month at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. National Hispanic Heritage Month is from 15 September to 15 October. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 14:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937435
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-QO903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110576143
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month, by A1C William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
