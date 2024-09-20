Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Hispanic Heritage Month

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen discuss the importance of Hispanic Americans and their contributions to our country during National Hispanic Heritage Month at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. National Hispanic Heritage Month is from 15 September to 15 October. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 14:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937435
    VIRIN: 240911-F-QO903-1001
    Filename: DOD_110576143
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month, by A1C William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Connected
    Hispanic Heritage

