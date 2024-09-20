Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Jaded Thunder

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers conduct training operations using AH-64 Apache aircraft Sept. 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York, during Exercise Jaded Thunder. Exercise Jaded Thunder is a U.S. Special Operations Command live fire exercise designed to increase force interoperability and efficiency in combined arms scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937408
    VIRIN: 240918-A-AO831-3848
    Filename: DOD_110575332
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    This work, Exercise Jaded Thunder, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

