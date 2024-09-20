U.S. Soldiers conduct training operations using AH-64 Apache aircraft Sept. 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York, during Exercise Jaded Thunder. Exercise Jaded Thunder is a U.S. Special Operations Command live fire exercise designed to increase force interoperability and efficiency in combined arms scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 15:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937408
|VIRIN:
|240918-A-AO831-3848
|Filename:
|DOD_110575332
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
