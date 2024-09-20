Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-133 Field Artillery Regiment conducts multi-national HIMARS Live Fire Exercise near Tapa, Estonia

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    09.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Trey Gonzales 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Nicolas Johnson, a High Mobility Rocket System crewmember assigned to Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, in support of 1st Cavalry Division, talks about his role during a Table XII live fire exercise near Tapa, Estonia, Sept. 19, 2024. Conducting exercises like these is essential to ensure HIMARS crewmembers are skilled and proficient in their mission-essential tasks. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 11:58
