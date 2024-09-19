Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Ramstein completes ADR 24-4

    33RD AIR BASE, POLAND

    09.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kaylynn Butchko, 37th Airlift Squadron aircraft commander, outlines the events of Aviation Detachment Rotation 24-4 at 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 8-20, 2024. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. Exercises like ADR demonstrate U.S. efforts with allies and partners to prepare forces for rapid deployment and sustained operations over long distances. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    TAGS

    NATO
    Poland
    C-130J
    37th Airlift Squadron
    DR 24-4

