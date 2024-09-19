Colonel Zadok Magruder High School students tour Army National Guard hangar at Aberdeen Proving Ground

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937367" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students from Colonel Zadok Magruder High School visit Weide Army Heliport, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, September 12, 2024. Students from the high school's Aviation Program toured the facilities as part of an annual field trip educating the students on the aircrafts and aviation jobs within the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)