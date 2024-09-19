Colonel Zadok Magruder High School students tour Army National Guard hangar at Aberdeen Proving Ground

Students from Colonel Zadok Magruder High School visit Weide Army Heliport, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, September 12, 2024. Students from the high school's Aviation Program toured the facilities as part of an annual field trip educating the students on the aircrafts and aviation jobs within the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 09:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|937367
|VIRIN:
|240920-Z-UO452-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110574784
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
