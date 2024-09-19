Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel Zadok Magruder High School students tour Army National Guard hangar at Aberdeen Proving Ground

    ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Students from Colonel Zadok Magruder High School visit Weide Army Heliport, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, September 12, 2024. Students from the high school's Aviation Program toured the facilities as part of an annual field trip educating the students on the aircrafts and aviation jobs within the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Zadok Magruder High School students tour Army National Guard hangar at Aberdeen Proving Ground, by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

