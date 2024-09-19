Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Lieutenant General Mary Izaguirre during the 31st Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement in Wroclaw, Poland

    WROCLAW, POLAND

    09.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview with U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mary K. Izaguirre, The Surgeon General, United States Army/Commanding General, United States Army Medical Command during the 31st Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement in Wroclaw, Poland. (U.S. department of defense video by SGT Christian Dela Cruz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 07:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 937357
    VIRIN: 240916-A-AY818-1001
    Filename: DOD_110574626
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: WROCLAW, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Lieutenant General Mary Izaguirre during the 31st Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement in Wroclaw, Poland, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether

