Interview with Lieutenant General Mary Izaguirre during the 31st Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement in Wroclaw, Poland

Interview with U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mary K. Izaguirre, The Surgeon General, United States Army/Commanding General, United States Army Medical Command during the 31st Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement in Wroclaw, Poland. (U.S. department of defense video by SGT Christian Dela Cruz)
|09.16.2024
|09.20.2024 07:50
|Interviews
|937357
|240916-A-AY818-1001
|DOD_110574626
|00:02:50
|WROCLAW, PL
|0
|0
