    Lieutenant General Mary K. Izaguirre Open remarks at the 31st Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement in Wroclaw, Poland

    WROCLAW, POLAND

    09.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mary K. Izaguirre, The Surgeon General, United States Army/Commanding General, United States Army Medical Command provides opening remarks at the 31st Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement in Wroclaw, Poland. More than 200 military and civilian medical experts from 16 allied and partner nations, including senior Polish military medical officials, convened Sept. 16 - 18 to share lessons learned and collaborate on combat medical care. Jointly hosted by U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe, 68th Theater Medical Command and the Polish Ministry of Defense and Polish Department of Military Medical Services, the theme for this year's multinational military medical engagement was, “Strengthening Military Medical Partnerships through Synergistic Collaboration.” (U.S. Department of Defense video by SGT Christian Dela Cruz)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 07:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 937333
    VIRIN: 240916-A-AY818-1001
    Filename: DOD_110574443
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: WROCLAW, PL

