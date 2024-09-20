Lieutenant General Mary K. Izaguirre Open remarks at the 31st Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement in Wroclaw, Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937333" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mary K. Izaguirre, The Surgeon General, United States Army/Commanding General, United States Army Medical Command provides opening remarks at the 31st Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement in Wroclaw, Poland. More than 200 military and civilian medical experts from 16 allied and partner nations, including senior Polish military medical officials, convened Sept. 16 - 18 to share lessons learned and collaborate on combat medical care. Jointly hosted by U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe, 68th Theater Medical Command and the Polish Ministry of Defense and Polish Department of Military Medical Services, the theme for this year's multinational military medical engagement was, “Strengthening Military Medical Partnerships through Synergistic Collaboration.” (U.S. Department of Defense video by SGT Christian Dela Cruz)