    SERE selection shelter building stringer

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    A compilation of SERE selection shelter building at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas on Sept. 9, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 23:18
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    SERE
    Special warfare
    Selection
    Joint base Lackland

