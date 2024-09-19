Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: September 20,2024

    JAPAN

    09.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Soldiers and civilians experience Japanese drift culture, U.S. Marines stationed in Japan complete Certification Exercise, and THE U.S. Navy is testing whether port facilities in the south Pacific region can accommodate today’s larger naval vessels and supply ships.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 22:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 937312
    VIRIN: 240920-F-FY105-1001
    Filename: DOD_110574091
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: September 20,2024, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Certification Exercise
    drift
    Drifting
    PNB
    Pacific News

