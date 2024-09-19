Pacific News: September 20,2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: U.S. Soldiers and civilians experience Japanese drift culture, U.S. Marines stationed in Japan complete Certification Exercise, and THE U.S. Navy is testing whether port facilities in the south Pacific region can accommodate today’s larger naval vessels and supply ships.