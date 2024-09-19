D.C. National Guard Commanding General takes to the sky in F-16 during familiarization flight

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim), District of Columbia National Guard, receives a familiarization flight on a F-16D Fighting Falcon at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 4, 2024. The aircraft was flown by U.S. Air Force Col. Jerome Wonnum, deputy commander, 113th Wing Operations Group. Since Sept. 11, 2001, the 113th Wing's Aerospace Control Alert (ACA) mission has protected the skies 24/7 above the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
