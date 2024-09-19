Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard Commanding General takes to the sky in F-16 during familiarization flight

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim), District of Columbia National Guard, receives a familiarization flight on a F-16D Fighting Falcon at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 4, 2024. The aircraft was flown by U.S. Air Force Col. Jerome Wonnum, deputy commander, 113th Wing Operations Group. Since Sept. 11, 2001, the 113th Wing's Aerospace Control Alert (ACA) mission has protected the skies 24/7 above the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 06:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937307
    VIRIN: 240919-F-PL327-2499
    Filename: DOD_110574068
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, D.C. National Guard Commanding General takes to the sky in F-16 during familiarization flight, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    113th Wing
    familiarization flight
    D.C. National Guard
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie

