D.C. National Guard Commanding General takes to the sky in F-16 during familiarization flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937307" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim), District of Columbia National Guard, receives a familiarization flight on a F-16D Fighting Falcon at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 4, 2024. The aircraft was flown by U.S. Air Force Col. Jerome Wonnum, deputy commander, 113th Wing Operations Group. Since Sept. 11, 2001, the 113th Wing's Aerospace Control Alert (ACA) mission has protected the skies 24/7 above the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)