Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division conduct the E3B Qualifications Sept. 19, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The qualification was held in order to test each Soldier’s knowledge in the Expert Infantryman, Expert Field Medic, and Expert Soldier Badge. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937272
|VIRIN:
|240919-A-HA106-9133
|Filename:
|DOD_110573641
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, E3B Training Lanes Week 1, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS
