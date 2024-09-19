E3B Training Lanes Week 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division conduct the E3B Qualifications Sept. 19, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The qualification was held in order to test each Soldier’s knowledge in the Expert Infantryman, Expert Field Medic, and Expert Soldier Badge. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)