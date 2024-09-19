82nd CAB Welcome PT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



New Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 82nd Airborne Division conduct physical training (PT) with the Brigade command team and Holistic Health and Fitness team on Fort Liberty, NC, September 19, 2024. Following PT, Paratroopers attended the welcome brief, where they were introduced to the CAB's history, staff, and resources for Paratroopers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)