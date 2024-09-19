Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd CAB Welcome PT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    New Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 82nd Airborne Division conduct physical training (PT) with the Brigade command team and Holistic Health and Fitness team on Fort Liberty, NC, September 19, 2024. Following PT, Paratroopers attended the welcome brief, where they were introduced to the CAB's history, staff, and resources for Paratroopers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937264
    VIRIN: 240919-A-ID763-5675
    Filename: DOD_110573414
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd CAB Welcome PT, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd CAB
    PT
    Aviation
    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download