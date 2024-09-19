Two Army Warrant officers discuss their experience standing up the new Air Force Warrant Officer School. (US Air Force video by Ronny Taylor)
|09.17.2024
Date Posted: 09.19.2024
Location: Montgomery, Alabama, US
