    COL. CHRISTOPHER LANTAGNE, GO AIR FORCE FALCONS NOV. 16

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Lantagne, Director of Staff for the Oregon Air National Guard, gives a shout-out to the Air Force Academy Falcons football team ahead of their game against the Oregon State Beavers on November 16th.
    (US National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 12:04
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 937241
    VIRIN: 240917-Z-ZJ128-1001
    PIN: 240917
    Filename: DOD_110572821
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COL. CHRISTOPHER LANTAGNE, GO AIR FORCE FALCONS NOV. 16, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Oregon National Guard
    CBS Sports
    GoAirForceAcademy
    Shout out Oregon State vs. Air Force

