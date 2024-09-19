Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt Madison Marsh, Miss America 2024 Suicide Prevention Month Message

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Dept. of the Air Force Integrated Resilience

    Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, speaks about the importance of suicide prevention and seeking help when needed.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937236
    VIRIN: 240919-F-F3225-1001
    Filename: DOD_110572679
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    suicide prevention
    resilience
    Air Force
    Miss America
    Space Force

