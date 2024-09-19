Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 Final Farewell

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    The U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender is scheduled to fly its last flight Sept. 26, 2024, leaving Travis Air Force Base, California. The KC-10 has been a stalwart workhorse in the Air Force's fleet for decades and served as a vital component of the U.S. military's global reach and power projection capabilities. The aircraft carried cargo and passengers in addition to its primary role as an aerial refueler, making it a multi-mission platform for the Department of Defense. After entering service in 1981, the KC-10 will be decommissioned in September 2024 and gradually replaced by the new KC-46 airframe. This was not filmed on the actual last flight. It was directed and produced beforehand with the help of the 9th Air Refueling Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 10:56
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Travis Air Force Base
    KC-10 Extender
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    decommissioned aircraft

