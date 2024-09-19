KC-10 Final Farewell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender is scheduled to fly its last flight Sept. 26, 2024, leaving Travis Air Force Base, California. The KC-10 has been a stalwart workhorse in the Air Force's fleet for decades and served as a vital component of the U.S. military's global reach and power projection capabilities. The aircraft carried cargo and passengers in addition to its primary role as an aerial refueler, making it a multi-mission platform for the Department of Defense. After entering service in 1981, the KC-10 will be decommissioned in September 2024 and gradually replaced by the new KC-46 airframe. This was not filmed on the actual last flight. It was directed and produced beforehand with the help of the 9th Air Refueling Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)