Bird Island Pier B-Roll

B-Roll of Bird Island Pier with aerial imagery showing the expanse of the pier and how it functions, ahead of construction taking place on repairing the pier, Buffalo, New York. Nov. 28, 2021. The footage was capturing during 2021, with repairs looking to replace weather damaged sections. (Courtesy footage)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937231
|VIRIN:
|240919-A-MC713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110572569
|Length:
|00:11:39
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
