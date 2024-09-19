Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bird Island Pier B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-Roll of Bird Island Pier with aerial imagery showing the expanse of the pier and how it functions, ahead of construction taking place on repairing the pier, Buffalo, New York. Nov. 28, 2021. The footage was capturing during 2021, with repairs looking to replace weather damaged sections. (Courtesy footage)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937231
    VIRIN: 240919-A-MC713-1001
    Filename: DOD_110572569
    Length: 00:11:39
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bird Island Pier B-Roll, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Bird Island Pier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download