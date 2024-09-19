Bird Island Pier B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of Bird Island Pier with aerial imagery showing the expanse of the pier and how it functions, ahead of construction taking place on repairing the pier, Buffalo, New York. Nov. 28, 2021. The footage was capturing during 2021, with repairs looking to replace weather damaged sections. (Courtesy footage)