Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini - the importance of family

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini, 49th Wing public affairs journeyman, speaks about his relationship with his family at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 13, 2024. Pedrazzini recounted the challenges he faced during his time in the military and how the support of his family helped him persevere through difficult moments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)
09.12.2024
09.19.2024
|Package
|937222
|240919-F-NB682-1001
|DOD_110572444
|00:02:10
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|0
|0
