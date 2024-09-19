Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini - the importance of family

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini, 49th Wing public affairs journeyman, speaks about his relationship with his family at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 13, 2024. Pedrazzini recounted the challenges he faced during his time in the military and how the support of his family helped him persevere through difficult moments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

