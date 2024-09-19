Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini - the importance of family

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini, 49th Wing public affairs journeyman, speaks about his relationship with his family at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 13, 2024. Pedrazzini recounted the challenges he faced during his time in the military and how the support of his family helped him persevere through difficult moments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)