U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brodey Schroeder, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, showcases his job's responsibilities at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2024. Schroeder, a dedicated dispatcher was coined by 4th Fighter Wing leadership for his exceptional performance completing over 800 deliveries, 170 service inspections and performing over 120 maintenance actions over the course of a few months. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Megan Cusmano)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 10:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|937213
|VIRIN:
|240909-F-QO031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110572387
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighters of the Forth - Brodey Schroeder, by AB Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
