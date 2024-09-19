Fighters of the Forth - Brodey Schroeder

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brodey Schroeder, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, showcases his job's responsibilities at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2024. Schroeder, a dedicated dispatcher was coined by 4th Fighter Wing leadership for his exceptional performance completing over 800 deliveries, 170 service inspections and performing over 120 maintenance actions over the course of a few months. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Megan Cusmano)