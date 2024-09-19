Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighters of the Forth - Brodey Schroeder

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Airman Megan Cusmano 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brodey Schroeder, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, showcases his job's responsibilities at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2024. Schroeder, a dedicated dispatcher was coined by 4th Fighter Wing leadership for his exceptional performance completing over 800 deliveries, 170 service inspections and performing over 120 maintenance actions over the course of a few months. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Megan Cusmano)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 10:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 937213
    VIRIN: 240909-F-QO031-1001
    Filename: DOD_110572387
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighters of the Forth - Brodey Schroeder, by AB Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Fighter Wing

