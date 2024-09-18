Air Force Celebrates 77th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States Air Force celebrates its 77th birthday, Sept. 18, 2024. The military branch was established on Sept. 18, 1947, under the National Security Act of 1947. The United States Air Force is the second youngest branch of the United States Armed Forces and its mission is to fly, fight and win - airpower anytime, anywhere.