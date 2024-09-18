Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Celebrates 77th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    09.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones 

    36th Wing

    The United States Air Force celebrates its 77th birthday, Sept. 18, 2024. The military branch was established on Sept. 18, 1947, under the National Security Act of 1947. The United States Air Force is the second youngest branch of the United States Armed Forces and its mission is to fly, fight and win - airpower anytime, anywhere.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 00:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 937159
    VIRIN: 240918-F-JX890-1001
    Filename: DOD_110571902
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Celebrates 77th Birthday, by SSgt Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    USAF
    Air Power

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download