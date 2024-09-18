The 247th Military Police Det. organizes a fundraising to attract many volunteers by destroying a totaled vehicle 29 AUG 2019 at the MPD parking lot on Torii Station. Not only many Soldiers show up to the event but young family members with children to attend this outrageous smashing an old vehicle to donate charity money. Baked cake sales also are to contribute to the charity event.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 20:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937137
|VIRIN:
|190829-A-VF108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110571596
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 247th MP DET Smashacar Fundraiser 29 AUG 2019, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.