    247th MP DET Smashacar Fundraiser 29 AUG 2019

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.28.2019

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    The 247th Military Police Det. organizes a fundraising to attract many volunteers by destroying a totaled vehicle 29 AUG 2019 at the MPD parking lot on Torii Station. Not only many Soldiers show up to the event but young family members with children to attend this outrageous smashing an old vehicle to donate charity money. Baked cake sales also are to contribute to the charity event.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2019
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 20:28
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

