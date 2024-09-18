247th MP DET Smashacar Fundraiser 29 AUG 2019

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937137" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 247th Military Police Det. organizes a fundraising to attract many volunteers by destroying a totaled vehicle 29 AUG 2019 at the MPD parking lot on Torii Station. Not only many Soldiers show up to the event but young family members with children to attend this outrageous smashing an old vehicle to donate charity money. Baked cake sales also are to contribute to the charity event.