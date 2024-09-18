Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLR-3 Relief and Appointment Ceremony and SgtMaj Soto Jr retirement ceremony

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.11.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Robert Alvarez, the incoming sergeant major of Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, relieves Sgt. Maj. Ruben Soto Jr., the outgoing sergeant major of CLR-3, during the CLR-3 relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11, 2024. The relief and appointment ceremony represented the official passing of responsibilities from Soto Jr. to Alvarez. CLR-3 also held a retirement ceremony for Soto Jr., who enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1996 and retired after 28 years of honorable and faithful service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 21:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937135
    VIRIN: 240912-M-RE828-1002
    Filename: DOD_110571590
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    sergeant major
    relief
    retirement
    CLR-3
    3MEF

