CLR-3 Relief and Appointment Ceremony and SgtMaj Soto Jr retirement ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Robert Alvarez, the incoming sergeant major of Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, relieves Sgt. Maj. Ruben Soto Jr., the outgoing sergeant major of CLR-3, during the CLR-3 relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11, 2024. The relief and appointment ceremony represented the official passing of responsibilities from Soto Jr. to Alvarez. CLR-3 also held a retirement ceremony for Soto Jr., who enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1996 and retired after 28 years of honorable and faithful service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 21:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937135
|VIRIN:
|240912-M-RE828-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110571590
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
