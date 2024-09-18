Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKR pushes the 62d AW to new heights

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Personnel from across Team McChord and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, recently executed Operation KENNEY’S RETURN, a Combined and Joint exercise throughout the Indo-Pacific, August 19-29, 2024. Team McChord Airmen joined forces to become the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during OKR to execute operational capabilities with Joint and Coalition allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 17:51
    Length: 00:03:46
