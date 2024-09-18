OKR pushes the 62d AW to new heights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937120" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Personnel from across Team McChord and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, recently executed Operation KENNEY’S RETURN, a Combined and Joint exercise throughout the Indo-Pacific, August 19-29, 2024. Team McChord Airmen joined forces to become the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during OKR to execute operational capabilities with Joint and Coalition allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)