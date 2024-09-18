OKR pushes the 62d AW to new heights

Personnel from across Team McChord and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, recently executed Operation KENNEY’S RETURN, a Combined and Joint exercise throughout the Indo-Pacific, August 19-29, 2024. Team McChord Airmen joined forces to become the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during OKR to execute operational capabilities with Joint and Coalition allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
