    Pilots become fit to fight at the Titan Arena

    LUKE AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Fighter pilots face extreme physical and mental challenges, from intense G-forces to balancing leadership duties and personal life. Learn how the TITAN Arena at Luke AFB supports their performance and well-being. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 17:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937116
    VIRIN: 240515-F-RL243-3811
    Filename: DOD_110571319
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: LUKE AFB, ARIZONA, US

    This work, Pilots become fit to fight at the Titan Arena, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC

