21st Security Forces Air Assault Assessment

Last week, Airmen from the 21st Security Forces Squadron stepped up to the challenge for the Air Assault Assessment at Fort Carson and Peterson SFB.

They completed an Army Physical Fitness Test, a 12-Mile Foot March with a 35-lb pack, and 20-foot Rope Climb.



These Airmen proved their determination, strength, and readiness for future joint operations. Huge respect to all the participants for showing us what it means to rise to the occasion!