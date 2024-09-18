Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Security Forces Air Assault Assessment

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Last week, Airmen from the 21st Security Forces Squadron stepped up to the challenge for the Air Assault Assessment at Fort Carson and Peterson SFB.
    They completed an Army Physical Fitness Test, a 12-Mile Foot March with a 35-lb pack, and 20-foot Rope Climb.

    These Airmen proved their determination, strength, and readiness for future joint operations. Huge respect to all the participants for showing us what it means to rise to the occasion!

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 16:12
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Airmen
    21st SFS
    Security Forces
    Air Assault
    Army
    SBD 1

