Cpl. Spencer Collart Awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal

Bartley and Alexia Collart, parents of Cpl. Spencer Collart, received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal in their son's honor during a ceremony recognizing his heroic actions, Sept. 16, 2024, at Marine Barracks Washington. The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith posthumously awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal to Cpl. Collart's family for actions Collart made while attempting to save the lives of his fellow Marines following a crash of their MV-22 Osprey on Aug. 27, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
