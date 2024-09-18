Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpl. Spencer Collart Awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal

    MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    Bartley and Alexia Collart, parents of Cpl. Spencer Collart, received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal in their son's honor during a ceremony recognizing his heroic actions, Sept. 16, 2024, at Marine Barracks Washington. The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith posthumously awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal to Cpl. Collart's family for actions Collart made while attempting to save the lives of his fellow Marines following a crash of their MV-22 Osprey on Aug. 27, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 18:43
    Location: MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON, US

