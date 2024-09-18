Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation releases remotely operated vehicle footage from the Titan submersible incident salvage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) releases remotely operated vehicle footage of the Titan submersible’s aft dome, aft ring, hull remnants and carbon fiber debris on the seafloor before upcoming technical testimony for the Titan MBI hearing in North Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 18, 2024. This video led to conclusive evidence of the catastrophic loss of the Titan and the death of all five members aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Pelagic Research Services)