Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation releases remotely operated vehicle footage from the Titan submersible incident salvage

The Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) releases remotely operated vehicle footage of the Titan submersible’s aft dome, aft ring, hull remnants and carbon fiber debris on the seafloor before upcoming technical testimony for the Titan MBI hearing in North Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 18, 2024. This video led to conclusive evidence of the catastrophic loss of the Titan and the death of all five members aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Pelagic Research Services)
Date: 09.18.2024
Posted: 09.18.2024
|Newscasts
|937093
|240918-G-G0100-1001
|DOD_110571004
|00:01:47
Location: Charleston, South Carolina, US
|7
|7
