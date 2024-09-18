WWI Commission Unveils New Sculpture at WWI Memorial

The World War I Centennial Commission unveiled a new $44 million sculpture in Washington, D.C.’s, Pershing Park, Sept. 13, 2024. “A Soldier’s Journey” by Sabin Howard pays tribute to the nearly 4.7 million U.S. service members who served during WWI.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 14:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937072
|VIRIN:
|240918-D-AR128-6661
|Filename:
|DOD_110570451
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
