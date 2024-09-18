Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National WWI Memorial Unveils New Statue

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Matthew Hilborn 

    Defense.gov         

    The National WWI Memorial unveiled a new $44 million memorial in Pershing Park, Sept. 13, 2024. The statue, called “A Soldier’s Journey”, pays tribute to the nearly 4.7 million Americans who served in the armed forces during World War I. The 58-foot-long bas-relief sculpture, by Sabin Howard, features 38 figures depicting the journey of a recurring American soldier and representing the larger American experience of World War I.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 12:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937072
    VIRIN: 240918-D-AR128-6661
    Filename: DOD_110570451
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National WWI Memorial Unveils New Statue, by Matthew Hilborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WWI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download