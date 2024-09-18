National WWI Memorial Unveils New Statue

The National WWI Memorial unveiled a new $44 million memorial in Pershing Park, Sept. 13, 2024. The statue, called “A Soldier’s Journey”, pays tribute to the nearly 4.7 million Americans who served in the armed forces during World War I. The 58-foot-long bas-relief sculpture, by Sabin Howard, features 38 figures depicting the journey of a recurring American soldier and representing the larger American experience of World War I.
