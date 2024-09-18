Cannon AFB first to test new AFSOC Combat Readiness Inspection

U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command Air Commandos participate in Emerald Warrior 24 FTX II, July 29 - Aug. 18, 2024. This combat readiness inspection followed the new Air Force Special Operations Command Readiness Assessment Concept, which measures holistic unit readiness against mission essential tasks reflected in tasked plans, operational commitments, and functional requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Ancona)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937067
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-BT782-4025
|Filename:
|DOD_110570422
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
