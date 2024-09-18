Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cannon AFB first to test new AFSOC Combat Readiness Inspection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Ancona 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command Air Commandos participate in Emerald Warrior 24 FTX II, July 29 - Aug. 18, 2024. This combat readiness inspection followed the new Air Force Special Operations Command Readiness Assessment Concept, which measures holistic unit readiness against mission essential tasks reflected in tasked plans, operational commitments, and functional requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Ancona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937067
    VIRIN: 240806-F-BT782-4025
    Filename: DOD_110570422
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cannon AFB first to test new AFSOC Combat Readiness Inspection, by SrA Andrew Ancona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    27SOW, AFSOC, Emerald Warrior,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download