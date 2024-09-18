Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Observes National Hispanic Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Chad McNeeley and Staff Sgt. John Wright

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III observes National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 10:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 937046
    VIRIN: 240917-D-KY598-1001
    Filename: DOD_110570139
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Observes National Hispanic Heritage Month, by Chad McNeeley and SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Pentagon
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    SECDEF
    National Hispanic Heritage Month
    Secretary Austin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download