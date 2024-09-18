Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III observes National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 10:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|937046
|VIRIN:
|240917-D-KY598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110570139
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Secretary Observes National Hispanic Heritage Month, by Chad McNeeley and SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.