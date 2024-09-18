Dynamic Monarch 24 - submarine rescue exercise (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

Submarines are a vital NATO capability used by many NATO Allies in oceans and seas around the world, but what happens if something goes wrong and a submarine requires urgent assistance?

At Dynamic Monarch 24, an exercise off the coast of Norway, Allies are testing various submarine rescue systems to ensure readiness and interoperability in the event of a crisis under the seas.

Specialist equipment includes the NATO Submarine Rescue System (NSRS) and the Swedish ‘URF’ – rescue submersibles that can evacuate submariners from a submarine in distress.

Dynamic Monarch is the world’s most challenging submarine rescue exercise. In 2024, it takes place from 9 to 19 September and involves 10 countries – Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The exercise is designed to practise interoperability among naval forces and streamline rescue operations in the most challenging of environments where reaction time and specialist equipment are key to saving lives.

Footage includes various shots of the British Distressed Sub Group (DSG) locating and communicating with a submarine while on board the Royal Netherlands Navy ship HNLMS Mercuur, Turkish Navy operators using sonar equipment to locate distressed submarines, the Swedish Navy submarine rescue vehicle ‘URF’ responding to a simulated distressed submarine 90 metres under the North Sea, and wounded submariners being treated in a simulated exercise during exercise Dynamic Monarch 24.

---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS AERIAL SHOTS (MUTE) – NATO SUBMARINE RESCUE SYSTEM (NSRS) ON BOARD THE NORWEGIAN SHIP NOCGV BARENTSHAV AT PORT IN ARENDAL, NORWAY

(00:31) VARIOUS SHOTS – NATO SUBMARINE RESCUE SYSTEM (NSRS) ON BOARD THE NORWEGIAN SHIP NOCGV BARENTSHAV

(00:46) VARIOUS SHOTS – SWEDISH SUBMARINE HSWMS UPPLAND LEAVES PORT IN ARENDAL, NORWAY TO TAKE PART IN EXERCISE DYNAMIC MONARCH 24

(01:14) CLOSE UP – TURKISH FLAG ON BOARD SUBMARINE RESCUE MOTHER SHIP TCG ALEMDAR

(01:19) VARIOUS SHOTS – CREW ON BOARD TCG ALEMDAR DEMONSTRATE SONAR SEARCHING CAPABILITY USED TO FIND DISTRESSED SUBMARINES

(02:19) VARIOUS SHOTS – CREW ON BOARD TCG ALEMDAR OPERATE THE SHIP’S RESCUE CHAMBER BY LOWERING IT INTO THE NORTH SEA DURING EXERCISE DYNAMIC MONARCH 24

(03:02) VARIOUS SHOTS – TURKISH CREW DEMONSTRATE REMOTELY OPERATED VEHICLE USED TO LOCATE DISTRESSED SUBMARINE DURING EXERCISE DYNAMIC MONARCH 24

(03:27) VARIOUS SHOTS – DECOMPRESSION CHAMBER ON BOARD TCG ALEMDAR

(03:35) MID SHOT – DUTCH FLAG BLOWING IN WIND ON DUTCH SUBMARINE SUPPORT SHIP HNLMS MERCUUR

(03:39) VARIOUS SHOTS – DUTCH CREW ON BOARD HNLMS MERCUUR WINCH RIB BOATS INTO THE NORTH SEA

(03:58) VARIOUS SHOTS – MEMBERS OF THE DISTRESSED SUB GROUP (DSG) BOARD RIB BOATS AND HEAD OUT INTO THE NORTH SEA

(04:43) VARIOUS POV SHOTS – MEMBERS OF DSG HEAD INTO THE NORTH SEA AND COMMUNICATE WITH SIMULATED DISTRESSED SUBMARINE DURING EXERCISE DYNAMIC MONARCH 24

(05:43) VARIOUS SHOTS – MEMBER OF DSG ON BOARD HNLMS MERCUUR COMMUNICATES WITH SIMULATED DISTRESSED SUBMARINE DURING EXERCISE DYNAMIC MONARCH

(05:57) VARIOUS SLOW MOTION SHOTS (MUTE) – DSG MEMBERS IN RIB BOATS RETURN TO HNLMS MERCUUR

(06:21) VARIOUS SHOTS – SWEDISH SUBMARINE RESCUE VESSEL ‘URF’ IS LOWERED INTO THE NORTH SEA FROM THE SWEDISH SUBMARINE RESCUE SHIP HSWMS BELOS

(06:56) VARIOUS SHOTS – INSIDE THE URF AS IS DIVES DOWN UNDER THE NORTH SEA IN RESPONSE TO A SIMULATED DISTRESSED SUBMARINE DURING EXERCISE DYNAMIC MONARCH 24

(07:25) VARIOUS SHOTS – THE HATCHES OF THE URF AND SWEDISH SUBMARINE HSWMS UPPLAND CONNECT TO BEGIN THE MATING PROCEDURE

(07:34) VARIOUS SHOTS – AFTER MATING PROCEDURE IS COMPLETE THE HATCH ON BOARD THE URF IS OPENED AND CREW FROM HSWMS UPPLAND CLIMB THROUGH

(08:59) VARIOUS SHOTS – ON BOARD THE SWEDISH SUBMARINE HSWMS UPPLAND DURING EXERCISE DYNAMIC MONARCH 24

(09:28) MID SHOT – CREW ON BOARD THE NORWEGIAN PATROL VESSEL NOCGV BARENTSHAV MONITOR INJURED SUBMARINERS IN A SIMULATED EXERCISE DURING EXERCISE DYNAMIC MONARCH

(09:32) VARIOUS CCTV SHOTS – INJURED SUBMARINERS TREATED IN DECOMPRESSION CHAMBER ON BOARD THE NOCGV BARENTSHAV IN A SIMULATED EXERCISE DURING EXERCISE DYNAMIC MONARCH 24



(09:55) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – CDR ANDREA MOLASCHI, ISMERLO BRANCH HEAD, ISMERLO

“Having all the countries, all the communities, the submarine escape and rescue community working together, cooperating together is absolutely important. They can share knowledge, they can share expertise, they can share procedures, standardise all the procedures in order to start a rescue phase everywhere around the world.”



(10:19) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – CDR ANDREA MOLASCHI, ISMERLO BRANCH HEAD, ISMERLO

“The time is our enemy. What we try to do is to minimise, as possible, the time to force intervention and the time to force rescue of the members of the crew. That’s why we test, we try to be always ready, training the crews, training the SubOpAuth [Submarine Operating Authority], the people on the SubOpAuth, training the members of the crew of those rescue assets in order to be ready every day, each time, to face such a disaster.”



(10:54) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – LCDR JOAKIM CLASSON, SUBMARINE ESCAPE AND RESCUE OFFICER, FIRST SUBMARINE FLOTILLA, SWEDISH NAVY

“If you go out in a car and there is a traffic accident, you want an ambulance to come and help you if something happens. It’s the same thing with submarine rescue because we’ve got people out there, our submariners. We have to take care of them.



(11:08) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – LCDR JOAKIM CLASSON, SUBMARINE ESCAPE AND RESCUE OFFICER, FIRST SUBMARINE FLOTILLA, SWEDISH NAVY

“Normally a submarine, it’s something you want to keep very classified, you don’t share what you have but regarding rescue, you share everything with everyone that’s a part of this cooperation.”



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.