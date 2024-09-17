Bazeilles Day 2024: Aito (Warrior) Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines from Chaos Company, 3rd Littoral Combat Team complete French Armed Forces Aito (Warrior) Course in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Aug. 27, 2024. The United States’ oldest Ally is France, and 246 years after signing the Treaty of Alliance, our forces continue to work and train alongside one another to ensure peace and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland)