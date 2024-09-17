Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bazeilles Day 2024: Aito (Warrior) Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAHITI, FRENCH POLYNESIA

    08.27.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines from Chaos Company, 3rd Littoral Combat Team complete French Armed Forces Aito (Warrior) Course in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Aug. 27, 2024. The United States’ oldest Ally is France, and 246 years after signing the Treaty of Alliance, our forces continue to work and train alongside one another to ensure peace and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 22:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937022
    VIRIN: 240827-M-LU642-1002
    Filename: DOD_110569540
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: TAHITI, PF

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bazeilles Day 2024: Aito (Warrior) Course, by LCpl Conor Ragland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bilateral training
    MARFORPAC
    Tahiti
    INDOPACOM
    Bazeilles Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download