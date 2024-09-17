Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Market Garden - 80th Anniversary 17 Sep

    NETHERLANDS

    09.17.2024

    Video by Maj. Matthew Diaz 

    82nd Airborne Division

    On Sep. 17, 2024, Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division joined with the communities of Grave and Groesbeek to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities across the Netherlands to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (Video by U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Diaz)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 20:39
    VIRIN: 240917-A-YR415-1792
    Location: NL

    TAGS

    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WWII80inEurope
    MarketGardenWWII

