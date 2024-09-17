Operation Market Garden - 80th Anniversary 17 Sep

On Sep. 17, 2024, Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division joined with the communities of Grave and Groesbeek to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities across the Netherlands to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (Video by U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Diaz)
