    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Dental Team Visits Yap State Hospital

    YAP, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    09.09.2024

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 9, 2024) - The Pacific Partnership 2024-2 dental team performs cleanings, check ups, and tooth removals for locals during a visit at the Yap State Hospital in Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 9, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 19:20
    Location: YAP, FM

    Pacific Partnership
    PP24-2
    PP2024-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

