    Market Garden 80 101st Air Assault Demo B-roll

    EERDE, NETHERLANDS

    09.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) along with Dutch partners conducted an air assault demonstration at the town of Eerde, Netherlands on September 17, 2024. The air assault demonstration was to show the people of the Netherlands the evolution of vertical envelopment and the capability of a long range, large scale air assault.

    Speech by:

    Major General Brett Sylvia
    Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936990
    VIRIN: 240917-A-KQ181-5663
    Filename: DOD_110569168
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: EERDE, NL

    101st Airborne
    StrongerTogether
    WWII80inEurope
    MarketGardenWWII
    XVIII Aiborne Corps

