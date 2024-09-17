Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NETHERLANDS

    09.15.2024

    Video by Maj. Matthew Diaz 

    82nd Airborne Division

    September 17, 2024 marks the 80th Anniversary of the start of Operation Market Garden. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (Video by U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 18:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936989
    VIRIN: 240917-A-YR415-1001
    Filename: DOD_110569165
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: NL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary, by MAJ Matthew Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    V Corps
    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    WWII80inEurope
    MarketGardenWWII
    Market Garden 80

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download