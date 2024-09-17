Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary

September 17, 2024 marks the 80th Anniversary of the start of Operation Market Garden. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (Video by U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Diaz)
