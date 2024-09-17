DLA Aviation Reverse Engineering

Millions of parts, big, small, old and new. They break, they get damaged, they wear out...and they are indispensable to operational success. Let us be your expert guide to Reverse Engineering these items, because perfect replacement parts are the only option for our frontline Warfighters. We make the unobtainable, replaceable. For more information visit: www.dla.mil. (Video by William J. Miller)
