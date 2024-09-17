Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Aviation Reverse Engineering

    03.25.2024

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Millions of parts, big, small, old and new. They break, they get damaged, they wear out...and they are indispensable to operational success. Let us be your expert guide to Reverse Engineering these items, because perfect replacement parts are the only option for our frontline Warfighters. We make the unobtainable, replaceable. For more information visit: www.dla.mil. (Video by William J. Miller)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 16:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936975
    VIRIN: 240325-D-GC213-8535
    Filename: DOD_110568954
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: US

