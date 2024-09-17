Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Artilleryman Take Part in a Rappel Tower Morale Builder

    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Utah Army National Guard members of B Battery 145 FA get paid to "hang out" as they sharpen their Soldier rappelling skills at Camp Williams.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 16:28
    Location: BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US

    Utah Army National Guard
    Camp Williams
    Rappel Tower
    Morale Builder
    B Battery 145 FA

