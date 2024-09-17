Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor, Remember, Support: National Police Week 2024

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    National Police Week occurs every May, and the DLA Police force takes time every year to commemorate fallen police officers. For more information about the DLA Police Force visit: https://www.dla.mil/Installation-Management/DLA-Police/. (Video by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 16:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor, Remember, Support: National Police Week 2024, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

