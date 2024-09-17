How We Serve - Services

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Utah Air National Guard, a vital component of the U.S. Air Force, is made up of a diverse group of individuals serving in various career fields. In this series, we'll be showcasing "How we Serve" by highlighting the various career fields within the Utah Air National Guard!

This is How We Serve!

Discover the unsung heroes of the Utah Air National Guard in this episode of "How We Serve." We take you behind the scenes with the 151st Force Support Squadron to uncover the critical roles they play in ensuring the well-being and efficiency of our personnel.

Join us as we chat with SMSgt Ron Ford and A1C Carl Cranny, who reveal the diverse services they provide, from food services and lodging to fitness and morale programs. Learn how their dedication and support directly contribute to the overall mission success of the Utah Air National Guard.

Embark on this journey to understand the invaluable support and commitment that the Services Squadron provides to keep our forces mission-ready. This episode is dedicated to the hardworking individuals who ensure our Airmen have what they need to perform at their best. This is "How We Serve," spotlighting the core of mission support and excellence!