The Utah Air National Guard, a vital component of the U.S. Air Force, is made up of a diverse group of individuals serving in various career fields. In this series, we'll be showcasing "How we Serve" by highlighting the various career fields within the Utah Air National Guard!
This is How We Serve!
In this episode, we focus on the maintenance career field, responsible for keeping our aircrafts in top condition. Come behind the scenes with Staff Sgt. Cody Craig, crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Steven Bonner, avionics technician, as they express why aircraft maintenance is vital to the mission.
This work, How We Serve - Aircraft Maintenance, by A1C Kyle Blackham and MSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
