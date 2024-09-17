Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How We Serve - Aircraft Maintenance

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Blackham and Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez

    151st Wing

    The Utah Air National Guard, a vital component of the U.S. Air Force, is made up of a diverse group of individuals serving in various career fields. In this series, we'll be showcasing "How we Serve" by highlighting the various career fields within the Utah Air National Guard!
    This is How We Serve!
    In this episode, we focus on the maintenance career field, responsible for keeping our aircrafts in top condition. Come behind the scenes with Staff Sgt. Cody Craig, crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Steven Bonner, avionics technician, as they express why aircraft maintenance is vital to the mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 15:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 936962
    VIRIN: 230919-Z-YU218-1168
    Filename: DOD_110568837
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

    This work, How We Serve - Aircraft Maintenance, by A1C Kyle Blackham and MSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

