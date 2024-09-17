How We Serve - Aircraft Maintenance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936962" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Utah Air National Guard, a vital component of the U.S. Air Force, is made up of a diverse group of individuals serving in various career fields. In this series, we'll be showcasing "How we Serve" by highlighting the various career fields within the Utah Air National Guard!

This is How We Serve!

In this episode, we focus on the maintenance career field, responsible for keeping our aircrafts in top condition. Come behind the scenes with Staff Sgt. Cody Craig, crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Steven Bonner, avionics technician, as they express why aircraft maintenance is vital to the mission.