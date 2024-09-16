Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 16 September 2024

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap Keesler's response to Hurricane Francine and also the Air Force Ball. They also discuss National Hispanic Heritage Month, a Keesler MTL's recent visit to Cambodia, the upcoming POW/MIA Retreat Ceremony, and the University of Southern Mississippi offering free tickets to some of their football games to service members.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 14:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:41
