    Senate Considers Nominees for Command Roles, Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Senate Armed Services Committee considers the nominations of Air Force Lt. Gen. Randall Reed for promotion to general and appointment to commander of United States Transportation Command and Army Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson for promotion to general and appointment to commander of United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/U.S. Forces Korea.

    Location: US

